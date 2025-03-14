Wakefield district reports from the courts: Man who cause suffering to animal receives suspended sentence

These are the latest cases involving people from the Wakefield district to be heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Morgan Haley, aged 26, of Cherry Tree Walk, East Ardsley, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.

Sammy Sambrook, aged 38, of Pontefract Road, Featherstone: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement office appointment and an unpaid work appointment, and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation. Community order varied and includes eight hours unpaid work. Rehabilitation activity requirement to continue.

Connor Ryan, aged 18, of Priory Way, Featherstone: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £80 and £60 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Joseph Nathan Vause, aged 39, of Low Street, Brotherton, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause fear of unlawful violence, by failing to sign a pre-group Thinking Skills Programme consent form. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 fine.

Gareth Walsh, aged 35, of Prospect Terrace, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for assault by beating, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 costs.

Jake Warburton, aged 40, of Haw Hill View, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for driving while disqualified, by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Jailed for nine weeks.