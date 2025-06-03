Wakefield district reports from the courts: Woman stole sweets worth £50

The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Gemma McLennan, aged 32, of Horsefair, Pontefract: Stole eight jars of coffee worth £55.92 and fabric softener worth £50 from B&M, Market Place, Pontefract, and sweets worth £50 from HMV, Trinity Walk, Wakefield. Twelve-month community order with 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and £155.95 compensation.

Chloe Archer, aged 23, of Kirkgate, Wakefield: Stole treats and toys worth £20 from Pets at Home, Westgate Retail Park, Wakefield. Twelve month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £85 costs.

Melanie Tranter, aged 48, of Westwood Road, Cutsyke, Castleford: Breached a criminal behaviour order by entering Asda, Leeds Road, Glasshoughton, Castleford. Twelve month community order with nine-month drug treatment requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Martin Scott, aged 54, of Park Lodge Lane, Wakefield: Stole meat worth £119.85 from Sainsburys, Trinity Walk, Wakefield. Twelve month community order with nine month drug rehabilitation requirement, 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £85 costs.

Kristopher Ralton, aged 33, of Newstead Avenue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to keep in touch with the responsible officer, failing to attend an unpaid work session and failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointment. Community order varied and includes 20 hours unpaid work. Alcohol abstinence requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement to continue.

Raymond Cowlishaw, aged 54, of Lawrence Avenue, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Community order varied and includes 79 hours unpaid work.

Mark Preston, aged 32, of Beckbridge Court, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to be at his curfew address at the required time. Fined £100.

Sarah George, aged 39, of Brook Close, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Community order varied and includes 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement.