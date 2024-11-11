Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the latest court cases involving people from the Wakefield district.

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Sophie Hill, aged 22, of Berry’s Yard, Horbury, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for carrying a kitchen knife in a public place within good reason or lawful authority, by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days of absences. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Reece Wilkinson, aged 45, of Grove Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for failing to surrender, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Suspended sentence order of two weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 amended by extending the operational period to 16 months.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Christopher Binks, aged 63, of Windhill Road, Eastmoor, Wakefield: Made a dishonest statement or representation with a view to obtaining Jobseeker’s Allowance. Twelve-month community order with five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Susan Binks, aged 67, of Windhill Road, Eastmoor, Wakefield: Made a dishonest statement or representation with a view to obtaining Jobseeker’s Allowance. Twelve-month community order with five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Chloe Archer, aged 22, of Kettlethorpe Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing four bags of protein powder worth £78.96 from Home Bargains, Ings Road Wakefield, stealing various laundry products worth a total of £80 from the CoOperative, Waggon Lane, Upton, assault by beating, stealing a pack of Grenade Bars from Jacobs Well Lane Service Station, stealing an Oral B toothbrush worth £150 from Sainsbury’s, Ings Road, Wakefield, and stealing eight cans of Lynx deodorant of unknown value from Boots, Wakefield, by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Jailed for 12 weeks concurrent. Total length of sentence 12 weeks.