Wakefield man admits manslaughter, but denies murdering woman whose body was found at a house

Kirstie Ellis.

Tony Brooks admitted to unlawfully killing Kirstie Ellis but pleaded not guilty to her murder when he appeared before Leeds Crown Court.

Kirstie, who was 35-years-old, was found dead at an address in Stanhall Mews in Stanningley on Friday, March 25.

Police have said her body had been in the property a number of weeks.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brooks, 35, of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, appeared before the court via video link from custody for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The defendant will go on trial accused of murder on October 18 this year.

The trial is expected to last around three weeks.

The murder is alleged to have been committed between January 31 and February 13 this year.

Brooks also entered a not guilty plea to a charge of burglary at a house on Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, on March 7 this year.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, on March 25 this year and a further charge of assault by beating another man.

Brooks may face a second trial in relation to those charges on November 8.