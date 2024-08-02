Wakefield man charged with attempted murder following serious assault in Leeds city centre
A Wakefield man has been charged following a serious assault in Leeds city centre.
Leon Richards, aged 19, of Melton Road in Wakefield, has been charged with attempted murder and has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Magistrates today (Friday).
The charge relates to an incident in Call Lane, in Leeds, which police were called to in the early hours of Wednesday, July 31.
A 39-year-old man remains in hospital where his condition is said to be serious but stable.