Wakefield man charged with 'intentional stragulation' and assaulting an emergency worker after city centre incident

A 35-year-old man will appear before magistrates today after an incident in the city centre on Monday evening.

Steven Weeks, 35, of George Street, Outwood, has been charged with offences including intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker and a public order offence.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today, (Thursday, May 16).

