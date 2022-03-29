Wakefield man charged with murdering woman

Tony Brooks, aged 35, of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, has been charged with the murder of Kirstie Ellis, who was found dead at an address in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley, on Friday, March 25.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court this morning.

A 35-year-old woman, who was also arrested in relation to the murder, has been released on police bail.