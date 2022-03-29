Wakefield man charged with murdering woman
A Wakefield man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of a woman.
By Nick Frame
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 8:39 am
Updated
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 8:40 am
Tony Brooks, aged 35, of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, has been charged with the murder of Kirstie Ellis, who was found dead at an address in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley, on Friday, March 25.
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court this morning.
A 35-year-old woman, who was also arrested in relation to the murder, has been released on police bail.