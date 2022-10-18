Wakefield man Dana Omar jailed after admitting sexual abuse of child over four years

Dana Omar has been jailed for nine and a half years for the sexual abuse of a child between the ages of eight to 12 years old.

Dana Omar, 46, of Plumpton Road, Wakefield, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Monday where he was jailed for nine and a half years for the sexual abuse of a child between the ages of eight to 12 years old.

Omar pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to four counts of sexual assault of a child, causing and inciting sexual activity with a child and attempted rape of a child. The offences occurred between 2018 and 2022.

Detective Constable Will Denton, of the Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the victim and her immense bravery in reporting this abuse. There can be no doubt that this courage and strength has ensured that Omar is no longer able to continue his offending against innocent and vulnerable children within the Wakefield District.

“The sentence handed to Omar reflects the severity and sustained nature of his offending against this vulnerable child. Omar is a dangerous, predatory man and this sentence is welcomed by West Yorkshire Police.