Steven Wood, 43 of Linton Road, Wakefield was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court yesterday following the conviction of two offences of rape both receiving eight years, to run concurrently.

The incidents too place in June 2021 and following an investigation by Wakefield District Safeguarding, Wood was arrested and charged in December 2021.

Detective Constable Glen Sharphouse, who lead the investigation, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Steven Wood at court and hope the victim can take a level of comfort and closure on the sentences imposed.

“I would like to thank all the witnesses who attended court and gave evidence which ensured he received the sentence he deserved.

“Dedicated Safeguarding Detectives thoroughly investigate any offence reported and ensure that victims will always be treated sympathetically, with their needs put at the heart of every investigation.

