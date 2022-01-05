Wakefield man jailed for "prolonged violence" against dementia-suffering partner

Tahir Malik was found guilty after a trial at Leeds Crown Court of ill treating or neglecting 88-year-old former university lecturer, Dr Timothy Potts, at their home in the Heath area.

The court was told that the pair had been together for over 19 years, but Dr Potts' health began to deteriorate after being diagnosed with dementia. He died in July of 2018.

Malik, who is now 54, was found to have caused serious injuries to Dr Potts on separate occasions, leaving him with a badly-bruised abdomen and bruising to his ears and surrounding areas.

Malik was handed a three-year jail term.

Malik had used a weapon to inflict the injuries, which could have been a shod foot or other implement.

The injuries were caused by "sustained and repeated blows".

The court was also told that Malik had sought to avoid getting Dr Potts medical attention, and was reluctant to let him go to hospital for "fear of being exposed".

Malik, of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, was sentenced to three years' jail at Leeds Crown Court this morning.

Judge Christopher Batty told him: "His (Dr Potts') health was failing him. Nobody knew that better than you.

"Having been with him for 19 years, for the last three years of his life you watched his deterioration.

"I'm satisfied that in general terms you loved him and wanted the best for him.

"It's clear from the evidence that you carried out a great deal of research in order to get to grips with his dementia.

"There's no doubt that caring for him became a significant burden for you. It's clearly a very difficult and frustrating job.

"The hours are long and unrewarding.

"It was also very difficult for Tim to be in that position, to lose his dignity. I've no doubt that the last thing he wanted to be was a burden on you.

"But you were unable to control your anger and frustration.

"Having lost your temper in such a terrible way, you responded with a significant and prolonged violence against him. He was utterly defenceless.

"It was so sad to watch him struggle between his love for you and doing the right thing in respect of what you did to him."