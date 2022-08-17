Wakefield Man seriously injured following collision with a stolen Mercedes van
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a stolen van in Stanley.
Police were called to the M62 Junction on Aberford Road in Stanley at 10.47pm on Tuesday after a man was found with “potentially life changing injuries”.
It was reported that the injured man had been involved in a collision with a van that fled the scene.
Enquiries by the police suggest the vehicle had been stolen from an address off Lime Pit Lane before the incident.
Road closures are in place on Aberford Road, Water Lane, Lime Pit Lane, and Oak Lane whilst officers investigate.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are conducting enquiries and are appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to contact police via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 1322045151.”
Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.