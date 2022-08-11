Wakefield man wanted by police on prison recall

Police are appealing for information to find a Wakefield man who is wanted on recall to prison.

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 12:05 pm

Sonny Hunter, 22, who previously lived in Wakefield, was released from prison earlier this year after serving part of a sentence for a drugs supply offence.

He has been recalled as he is believed to have breached the conditions of his release.

Hunter is described as being around 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build and is known to frequent both the Wakefield and Dewsbury areas.

Police are wanting to trace Sonny Hunter.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police are making enquiries to locate Hunter.

Anyone who has any information that may assist is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.