Wakefield man wanted in connection with robbery - police appeal
A number of enquiries have been made to locate 29-year-old Bartlomiej Dolata following a robbery offence at a property in Wakefield on July 14, but at this time his whereabouts are unknown.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who believes they have seen Bartlomiej Dolata since July 14 or who has any information about his movements or whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250397912.
Alternatively, information can be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or online.