Wakefield man wanted on recall to prison after breaching licence

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a Wakefield man who is wanted on recall to prison.

By James Carney
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 7:05pm

Gareth Trevor, 32, has been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

He was previously living in Wakefield.

A number of enquiries have been made to locate Trevor and officers are now seeking the public’s help in reporting any sightings.

Gareth Trevor is wanted on recall to prison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by using 101 Live chat online or call 101, quoting crime reference 13220614971.

