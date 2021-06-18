Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan charged with historic sexual assault of a teenager

Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan will stand trial over allegations that he groped a 15-year-old in Staffordshire in 2008.

Ahmad Khan, who was elected to represent the city in the 2019 general election, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Speaking via a video-link from his lawyers’ office, he entered a plea of not guilty.

Wakefield's MP has been charged with a sexual assault of a teenager in 2008, it can now be revealed. Imran Ahmad Khan is pictured at the general election in 2019.

The Express has been aware of the allegations for more than a month, but was unable to report on the charges up until now, after the court ruled we could identify him.

The charge, which was read out in court, states: “In the county of Staffordshire you intentionally touched a boy aged 15 and that touching was sexual when he did not consent and you did not reasonably believe that he was consenting, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.”

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that Ahmad Khan had been charged with the offences, and reminded members of the public that they should not share any information or comments online which could prejudice the proceedings.

They said: “The Crown Prosecution Service authorised police to charge Imran Ahmad Khan, MP for Wakefield, with one offence of sexual assault. The charge relates to an allegation of sexual assault in 2008.

“The CPS made the decision that Mr Khan should be charged after reviewing a file of evidence from Staffordshire Police.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Khan are active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

In a statement, Staffordshire Police said: "A man has been charged with a sexual assault in 2008.

"Imran Ahmad Khan, 47, of London, has been charged following an investigation by Staffordshire Police’s CID.

"He will appear at the Central Criminal Court on Thursday 15 July.