Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan left boy 'sobbing and in shock' after touching him in his bed, court is told

The 48-year-old is on trial at Southwark Crown Court where he faces a charge of sexual assault on the 15-year-old in 2008, which he denies.

Prosecutor Sean Larkin QC, opening the case this afternoon, said the youngster was described as being "in shock and sobbing" after Khan approached the top bunk where the boy had been sleeping, and put his hand on his leg, before moving closer to his groin despite the youngster repeatedly pushing him away.

The court was told that Khan had been at a family birthday party in Staffordshire earlier in the evening and was a friend of a friend to the family hosting the gathering.

Imran Khan.

Khan, who was 34 at the time, was described as been "charming and chatting" with other guests.

There had been another alleged incident earlier in the evening when Khan spoke to a man wearing a kilt, and asked if he "was a true Scotsman" and tried to lift up the kilt with both hands.

Later in the evening, Khan was told he could stay in the bedroom of the victim, who slept in a bunk bed.

During the night, the boy said he realised Khan was stood by his bunk bed and was feeling his leg through the bars, before reaching over the top and continued to touch his leg, moving closer to his groin area.

He said that he he heard Khan's breathing become deeper, as he moved around the bed to continue touching him.

In a statement taken later, the victim said: "I kept pushing his hand away but he kept coming. He got to my groin and I freaked out."

It was at this point that the boy ran out of the bedroom, towards his parents' room in a distressed state.

Mr Larkin said: "The following morning, at the family's encouragement, Mr Khan left the address.

"The police were called, he (the victim) gave an account but did not want the matter taking further."

This was until 2019 when the victim, now an adult, saw that Khan was standing in the election to contest the Wakefield seat.

Khan was interviewed by the police in 2020 who sent him a series of questions, but were unable to interview him face to face due to the pandemic.

When quizzed about the kilt incident, Khan simply said it was "innocuous".

He then admitted talking with the victim about sexuality, and about watching pornography, but the boy became distressed and tried to leave the room.

Khan said he touched his elbow, but denied touching his leg.

His ended his statement by saying: "Nothing sexual took place".

The trial is expected to last around two weeks.

Mr Khan became Wakefield MP in following the 2019 election, becoming the first Tory in nearly 90 years to take the so-called Labour safe seat.

He has since been suspended by the Conservative Party.