Wakefield MP tried to silence the press before sex trial

Imran Ahmad Khan initially made efforts to conceal his name after being charged with groping a schoolboy at a drunken party.

After his attempt failed, he then tried to conceal further details of his private life hours before his trial was due to start, which also ultimately failed.

The details can now be publicised after the 48-year-old was convicted after a two-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Hiding from the public....Khan attempted to keep his name out of the press.

READ: MP found guilty of assaulting schoolboyThe Wakefield Express had known about the charge facing Khan months before we were permitted to print the details, thanks to reporting restrictions caused by Khan's attempt to hide from the public eye.

However, his case was not like any regular court case.

During initial preliminary appearances at the magistrates' courts last year, his name did not appear in the lists, where he was granted an anonymity order, albeit, a temporary one.

He argued a right to a private life, treatment that regular, everyday people can not expect to be granted once charged with such a serious offence.

But his bid eventually failed, with the notion that 'open justice' would be hampered should he be granted anonymity.

The Chief Magistrate, Judge Paul Goldspring said: “Damage to reputation is not a ground for making of an order."

Then, just hours before the first day of his trial, he tried to blindside the press once again, this time by instructing his barrister to submit further reporting restrictions.

This time he wanted to keep his alcohol consumption out of the public eye, because of his faith as an Ahmadi Muslim in which drinking is forbidden.

For the same reason, he wanted to keep homosexuality under wraps.

The press bench in court five of Southwark Crown Court was visibly unhappy by the order, especially after the judge said the opening of the court case would go ahead before the press had a chance to challenge.

But again the attempt failed after challenges were made, and a day later the restrictions were lifted.

Meanwhile, in an ironic twist, Khan was sending out messages about freedom of the press while he attempted to stop his crime being made public.

He re-Tweeted a message by fellow Tory Dominic Raab condemning arrests of press members in Hong Kong in June last year.