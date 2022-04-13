Wakefield murder accused back in court today
A man accused of murdering a 40-year-old in Wakefield has appeared in court.
By Nick Frame
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 8:02 am
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 8:04 am
Stephen Anthony Burkinshaw died in hospital after being found seriously injured at Buckingham Court in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Christopher Lodge, 37, of Buckingham Court, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Monday for a short preliminary hearing.
He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon, Wednesday, April 13.