Wakefield murder: Police recover suspect vehicle as large scale investigation continues

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Wakefield have now recovered a vehicle linked to the crime, as the large scale investigation continues.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to urge witnesses to come forwards and thanked those it has spoken with so far, as it continues to investigate the murder of a man on Doncaster Road on Tuesday night.

A Toyota RAV4 car which police believe was used in the offence was recovered on Wednesday evening after being found abandoned at an address in Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has now been recovered for analysis by crime scene investigation officers.

A Toyota RAV4 car which police believe was used in the offence was recovered yesterday after it was found abandoned in Wakefield.

Ppolice were called to Doncaster Road at about 9.43pm on Tuesday after the 50-year-old man was found with what proved to be fatal injuries.

It was quickly established he had been injured after a shot was fired from a vehicle on Doncaster Road near to the BP petrol station.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team who is leading the investigation said: “Multiple enquiries remain ongoing into Tuesday's extremely serious incident in Wakefield in which a local man was fatally shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My officers are following lines of enquiry and we have had a strong response to our appeals so far. I want to thank all those who have got in touch and urge anyone who has any information about this murder to contact us.

“Doncaster Road is busy on most evenings at that location and we particularly continue to urge any drivers who were in the area between 9.30pm and 9.45pm to check dashcam footage.”

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Ploughland.

Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal here.