Wakefield murder suspect makes crown court appearance

Christopher Gary Lodge appeared at Leeds Crown Court in relation to the death of a 40-year-old man at the weekend.

Lodge, 37, of Buckingham Court in the Belle Vue area of the city, appeared in court via a video link from HMP Leeds this afternoon where is being held on remand.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth before the Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl QC. No plea was entered.

Leeds Crown Court.

Defending barrister, James Littlehales, requested that a psychiatric report on Lodge be undertaken.

Lodge will next appear in court on June 6, with a possible trial mooted for October. He remains in custody.

He is charged with murder following the death of Stephen Burkinshaw at Buckingham Court.

Police were called to Buckingham Court in the early hours of Sunday, April 10 where they found Mr Burkinshaw.