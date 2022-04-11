Wakefield murder: Victim named after being fatally stabbed as man is charged with murder

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Stephen Anthony Burkinshaw, from Wakefield.

Officers were called to a property in Buckingham Court, Wakefield, at 12.40am yesterday(Sunday) and found a man with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Christopher Lodge, 37, of Buckingham Court, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A man has tragically lost his life and we have specialist officers who are supporting his family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.