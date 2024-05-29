Wakefield paedophile attended police station to confess he had been watching child pornography for years
Stefan Preston, 33, of Bank Street in Ossett, appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (Wednesday) to be sentenced for producing indecent images of children.
For the prosecution, Louise Pryke said that police attended Preston’s address in April 2022 while “acting on information” that he had been viewing indecent images.
Four devices were seized by police, with Preston telling them that “the images were downloaded by accident”.
However, Ms Pryke said that several days later Preston contacted police and attended a voluntary interview “to say it was a lie”. In a “full and frank admission”, Preston said he had been downloading and viewing images for eight years.
The court heard that 57,000 images were found on Preston’s devices featuring children between the ages of five and 16-years-old. 22 videos were also discovered.
For the defence, Andrew Stranex reiterated that Preston had “frankly and openly accepted” what he’d done and provided significant details about the background to his offending.
He said: “It’s that refreshing honesty and acceptance that is the start for someone in this situation to rehabilitate themselves.”
He added that Preston had “considerable difficulties” in his early life and in the time since his admission to the police in 2022 he had “taken steps” to stop himself from reoffending.
A letter of reference was also submitted by Preston’s former foster carer that outlined his difficult upbringing.
Passing sentence, Recorder Mr Samuel Green KC said: “It doesn’t excuse what took place here but does go some way to explain your attachment issues and how you fell to this offending.
“It seems to me you can be worked with and rehabilitated.”
Preston was ordered to carry out 30 rehabilitation activity days and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and placed the sex offenders register for five years.