Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wakefield man has been sentenced after attending a police station for a voluntary interview to admit that he had been watching child pornography for years.

Stefan Preston, 33, of Bank Street in Ossett, appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (Wednesday) to be sentenced for producing indecent images of children.

For the prosecution, Louise Pryke said that police attended Preston’s address in April 2022 while “acting on information” that he had been viewing indecent images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stefan Preston, of Ossett, attended a voluntary interview at the police station to admit to downloaded indecent images. Photo: Google

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four devices were seized by police, with Preston telling them that “the images were downloaded by accident”.

However, Ms Pryke said that several days later Preston contacted police and attended a voluntary interview “to say it was a lie”. In a “full and frank admission”, Preston said he had been downloading and viewing images for eight years.

The court heard that 57,000 images were found on Preston’s devices featuring children between the ages of five and 16-years-old. 22 videos were also discovered.

For the defence, Andrew Stranex reiterated that Preston had “frankly and openly accepted” what he’d done and provided significant details about the background to his offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s that refreshing honesty and acceptance that is the start for someone in this situation to rehabilitate themselves.”

He added that Preston had “considerable difficulties” in his early life and in the time since his admission to the police in 2022 he had “taken steps” to stop himself from reoffending.

A letter of reference was also submitted by Preston’s former foster carer that outlined his difficult upbringing.

Passing sentence, Recorder Mr Samuel Green KC said: “It doesn’t excuse what took place here but does go some way to explain your attachment issues and how you fell to this offending.

“It seems to me you can be worked with and rehabilitated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad