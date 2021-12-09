Wakefield police issue warning after spate of burglaries in Eastmoor

Police are urging residents to be vigilant following a number of burglaries around the Eastmoor area.

The incidents took place overnight between Tuesday, December 7 and Wednesday, December 8 on Shepley Street, Windhill Road, Watson Crescent and Park Lodge Lane.

During one incident, the offenders have gained entry to the property by forcing a rear window between 12.30am and 7am on December 8.

Items stolen included the occupant's car (after keys were taken from the property) and a purse (plus its contents).

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a second incident entry was gained through the living room window between 1.30am and 2am on December 8.

The offenders stole cash and items of food.

In a third burglary, entry was gained through the dining room window around 3am. Offenders stole a pedal cycle.

In the final incident, the offenders initially tried the door handle to the house before targeting the shed at around 4am.

Power tools were taken.