Wakefield police issue warning after spate of burglaries in Eastmoor
Police are urging residents to be vigilant following a number of burglaries around the Eastmoor area.
The incidents took place overnight between Tuesday, December 7 and Wednesday, December 8 on Shepley Street, Windhill Road, Watson Crescent and Park Lodge Lane.
During one incident, the offenders have gained entry to the property by forcing a rear window between 12.30am and 7am on December 8.
Items stolen included the occupant's car (after keys were taken from the property) and a purse (plus its contents).
In a second incident entry was gained through the living room window between 1.30am and 2am on December 8.
The offenders stole cash and items of food.
In a third burglary, entry was gained through the dining room window around 3am. Offenders stole a pedal cycle.
In the final incident, the offenders initially tried the door handle to the house before targeting the shed at around 4am.
Power tools were taken.
If you have any information about any of these incidents, please contact 101.