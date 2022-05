Danyall Williamson, age 20, of Duke Street, Outwood, is also charged with making a threat to kill, burglary and two further attempted burglaries all on Monday, May 16.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 19, where no pleas were entered.

The court ordered that he be held on remand.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prison (library pic)