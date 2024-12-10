Wakefield reports from the courts

Theses are the latest court cases involving people from the Wakefield district.

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Vaughan Ashley Myatt, aged 38, of Rutland Avenue, Portobello, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Court order varied and includes three-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

David Booker, aged 40, of Syke Close, Tingley, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment, failing to attend an unpaid work session and failing to provide acceptable evidence to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £166 and £60 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Sammyjo Bryan, aged 33, of Fairbrook Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £150.

Ben Bennett, aged 32, of Moorfield Place, Hemsworth: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.