Wakefield reports from the courts
The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.
Vaughan Ashley Myatt, aged 38, of Rutland Avenue, Portobello, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Court order varied and includes three-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
David Booker, aged 40, of Syke Close, Tingley, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment, failing to attend an unpaid work session and failing to provide acceptable evidence to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £166 and £60 costs.
Sammyjo Bryan, aged 33, of Fairbrook Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £150.
Ben Bennett, aged 32, of Moorfield Place, Hemsworth: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.