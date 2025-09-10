Wakefield reports from the courts: Man caused unnecessary suffering to a dog

The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Bradley Wilks, aged 25, of Kershaw Avenue, Castleford: Drove an Audi A5 dangerously on The Mount, Castleford. Twelve-month community order with 1-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours unpaid, 12-month driving ban, £85 costs and £114 surcharge.

James Cann, aged 45, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act. Jailed for 15 days.

Jonathan Crossland, aged 39, of Trinity Street, Wakefield: Caused unnecessary suffering to a dog by keeping the animal in a confined space while malnourished, and denying medical attention. Twelve month community order with 60-day electronically monitored curfew, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, disqualified from keeping animals for six years, £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Christos Hepworth, aged 37, of Manygates Crescent, Wakefield: Drove a motor vehicle over the alcohol limit. Sixteen-month driving ban, £300 fine, £85 costs and £120 surcharge.

Bradley Mills-Kaye, aged 22, of Orchard Head Crescent, Pontefract: Drove a Lexus while disqualified, without a licence and dangerously on Airedale Road and Milnes Grove, Castleford, and possession of cannabis. Jailed for 40 weeks suspended for 18 months, 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 80 hours unpaid work, 18-month driving ban and £85 costs.

Katie Ascough, aged 31, of Brand Hill Approach, Crofton, Wakefield: Possession of cannabis in Leeds city centre and theft by finding. Twelve-month community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation order, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £100 compensation.

Anna-Lee Greaves, aged 18, of Pontefract Road, Featherstone: Assaulted an emergency worker and failed to surrender to bail. Fined £50.

Sarah Walton, aged 42, of Saxon Avenue, South Kirkby: Racially or religiously motivated harassment without violence and racially or religiously motivated harassment with fear of violence. Twelve-month community order with nine month alcohol treatment requirement, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 150 hours unpaid work, £114 surcharge and £150 costs.

Tokukara Nguvauva, aged 25, of Warren Avenue, Wakefield: Used threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour to cause harassment alarm or distress, racially or religiously aggravated harassment to cause alarm or distress. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Christopher Lister, aged 40, of Thornes Road, Wakefield: Stole 12 bottles of alcohol worth £400 from Gyros Brothers on Wood Street, Wakefield. Jailed for six months and £154 surcharge.

Kieren Hepworth, aged 21, of Queen Terrace, Wakefield: Criminal damage to a police vehicle door panel valued under £5,000 on Victoria Road, Wakefield, obstructed or resisted a constable in execution of duty, and assault by beating of an emergency worker. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 150 hours unpaid work, £100 compensation, £85 costs and £114 surcharge.

Nicola Roberts, aged 50, of Abbott Terrace, Wakefield: Stole cleaning products worth £40.54 from B&M Wakefield. Twelve-month conditional discharge and £40.54 compensation.

Kirsty Allen, aged 39, of Stanley Street, Castleford: Assault by beating on Carlton Street, Castleford. Fined £100 and £100 compensation.

Amanda Briggs, aged 46, of Greenhill Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £40 and £60 costs.

Carla Davis, aged 41, of Waterton Grove, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing from a shop, by failing to attend an induction appointment, failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment, and failing to provide acceptable evidence to excuse absences within five working days. Jailed for six weeks.

Colleen Kerins, of Greenhill Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend an induction appointment, failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days. Fined £40 and £60 costs.

Craig Anthony Joseph Gledhill, aged 41, of Montague Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to comply with alcohol monitoring tag and failing to provide acceptable explanation for the failures. Fined £60 and £40 costs.