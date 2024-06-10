WAKEFIELD REPORTS FROM THE COURTS: Man drove BMW dangerously in town centre and thief who stole £125 worth of chocolate and fabric conditioner breached order
Chasawishye Bassa, aged 40, of Oakwell Road, Kinsley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Community order varied and includes 10 hours unpaid work.
Phillip Grist, aged 43, of no fixed address: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing a Monte and Wilde gift set worth £12 from Marks & Spencer, Kirkgate, Wakefield, and stealing fabric conditioner and chocolate worth £125 from Spar, Wentworth Street, Wakefield, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Ten-month community order with nine-month drug dependency treatment and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Gareth Town, aged 32, of Barnsley Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing from a shop, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Nine-month community order with six-month drug dependency treatment and five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Trent Finney, aged 49, of George-a-Green Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing groceries worth £90 and joints of meat worth £92 from Farmfoods, Wakefield, and failing to provide a sample in police detention, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Suspended sentence of eight weeks suspended for 12 months imposed, suspended sentence of six weeks suspended for 12 months consecutive imposed, and suspended sentence of one week suspended for 12 month concurrent imposed. Overall length of sentence 14 weeks.
Jordan Hemingway, aged 29, of Holmsley Mount, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for driving a BMW dangerously on Horsefair and Ackworth Road, Pontefract, and Pontefract Road, Ackworth, and failing to provide a specimen, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Twelve-month community order with 160 hours unpaid work.