The following case involving people from or crimes that took place within the Wakefield district were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Chasawishye Bassa, aged 40, of Oakwell Road, Kinsley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Community order varied and includes 10 hours unpaid work.

Phillip Grist, aged 43, of no fixed address: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing a Monte and Wilde gift set worth £12 from Marks & Spencer, Kirkgate, Wakefield, and stealing fabric conditioner and chocolate worth £125 from Spar, Wentworth Street, Wakefield, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Ten-month community order with nine-month drug dependency treatment and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Gareth Town, aged 32, of Barnsley Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing from a shop, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Nine-month community order with six-month drug dependency treatment and five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Trent Finney, aged 49, of George-a-Green Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing groceries worth £90 and joints of meat worth £92 from Farmfoods, Wakefield, and failing to provide a sample in police detention, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Suspended sentence of eight weeks suspended for 12 months imposed, suspended sentence of six weeks suspended for 12 months consecutive imposed, and suspended sentence of one week suspended for 12 month concurrent imposed. Overall length of sentence 14 weeks.