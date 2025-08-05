Wakefield reports from the courts: Man exposed himself

The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Troy Adamson-Swanson, aged 34, of Granville Street, Cutsyke, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for assault by beating, by failing to attend unpaid work and rehabilitation activity appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months.

Joseph Swift, aged 43, of Duke of York Avenue, Portobello, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for possession of a knife or sharp pointed article in a public place, by failing to attend unpaid work sessions, and had evidence but failed to provide it within five working days. Jailed for three months.

Richard Harris, aged 61, of Pinewood Avenue, Wakefield: Sexual assault. Twelve month community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, two-year restraining order, £85 costs and £114 surcharge.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Thomas Douthwaite, aged 28, of Westfield Close, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of the Sexual Offences Act by failing to inform police of a place they stayed. Jailed for a year suspended for 24 months, 26-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 250 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £187 surcharge.

Asher Goddard, aged 39, of Claremont Terrace, Wakefield: Stole razors worth £64.90 from Asda Living, Trinity Walk, Wakefield, stole razors worth £89.95 and attempted to steal razors of unknown value from Boots, Wakefield. Jailed for 18 weeks, £154.85 compensation and £85 costs.

David Speirs, aged 39, of Queens Avenue, Pontefract: Assault by beating. Jailed for six weeks.

Sebastian Mlynski, aged 37, of Elm Tree Street, Belle Vue, Wakefield: Remained on or entered Primrose House, William Street, Wakefield in contravention of a closure notice made for nuisance or disorder and failed to surrender to bail. Six-month conditional discharge.

Zoe Wilson, aged 3, of Poxton Grove, South Elmsall: Stole four packs of Lurpak worth £19.96 from Heron Foods, South Elmsall. Compensation of £19.96 and £85 costs.

Bradley Murray, aged 30, of Pentland Grove, Wakefield: Pesistent begging on Westgate, Wakefield, having been previously convicted of such an offence. Fined £240, £85 costs and £96 surcharge.

John Conway, aged 61, of no fixed address, Pontefract: Criminal damage to a motor vehicle on Parkside, Pontefract, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and exposure to cause alarm or distress. Jailed for nine months and £260 compensation.

Dale Lond, aged 38, of Harropwell Lane, Pontefract: Stole air fresheners worth £50 from B&M, Market Place, Pontefract. Order to pay £50 compensation.

Ben Bennett, aged 32, of Moorfield Place, Hemsworth: Breached a criminal behaviour order by going to Home Bargains, Hemsworth, and B&M, Hemsworth, stole fabric softener and laundry detergent from Home Bargains, stole four bottles of vodka worth £60 from B&M, and stole three bottles of whiskey worth £120 from Tesco, Hemsworth. Jailed for eight months.

Luke Goler, 37, of no fixed address, Wakefield: Theft from a motor vehicle, cause the use of a motor vehicle with no insurance, drove without a licence, failed to stop, drove a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and drove without due care and attention. Jailed for 12 weeks and 12-month driving ban.