WAKEFIELD REPORTS FROM THE COURTS: Man who drove under influence of drugs jailed after missing appointments
Zachariah Morris, aged 28, of Lower Warrengate, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Vaughan Myatt, aged 38, of Milnthorpe Lane, Portobello, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for theft and burglary, by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Jailed for 14 weeks and one week concurrent, overall sentence length 22 weeks.
Reece Jackson, aged 32, of St Andrews Drive, Featherstone: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £461.
Jordan Phillips, aged 32, of Dimplewells Road, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order, made for driving while disqualified, by failing to attend unpaid working appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Suspended sentence of six weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months implemented as a sentence of five weeks.
Mason Ward, aged 29, of Clayton Avenue, Upton: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order, made for sending a threatening message. Suspended sentence of 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months implemented as sentence of 10 weeks, overall length of sentence 16 weeks.
Darren Lindsay, aged 33, of Grassmere Road, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community due to unacceptable behaviour at an unpaid work site. Fined £300.
Ryan McDermott, aged 35, of Market Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for drug driving and obstructing a PC, by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days of failures. Suspended sentence of 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 month implemented.