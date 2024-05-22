WAKEFIELD REPORTS FROM THE COURTS: Man who drove under influence of drugs jailed after missing appointments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Zachariah Morris, aged 28, of Lower Warrengate, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Vaughan Myatt, aged 38, of Milnthorpe Lane, Portobello, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for theft and burglary, by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Jailed for 14 weeks and one week concurrent, overall sentence length 22 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reece Jackson, aged 32, of St Andrews Drive, Featherstone: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £461.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Jordan Phillips, aged 32, of Dimplewells Road, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order, made for driving while disqualified, by failing to attend unpaid working appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Suspended sentence of six weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months implemented as a sentence of five weeks.

Mason Ward, aged 29, of Clayton Avenue, Upton: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order, made for sending a threatening message. Suspended sentence of 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months implemented as sentence of 10 weeks, overall length of sentence 16 weeks.

Darren Lindsay, aged 33, of Grassmere Road, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community due to unacceptable behaviour at an unpaid work site. Fined £300.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad