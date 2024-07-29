WAKEFIELD REPORTS FROM THE COURTS: Man who stole £3,000 of petrol breaches community order

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest court cases involving people from the Wakefield district.

The following people were convicted at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Andrew Green, aged 46, of Belmont Street, Streethouse: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing fuel worth £3,000 from BP garage Wakefield Road, Pontefract, and failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Detention deemed served by time already spent in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Wilkinson, aged 33, of Westgate, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for harassment without violence, failing to surrender to custody, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with the intent of causing fear of unlawful violence, and causing criminal damage to property valued under £5,000, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments, failing to attend keep-in-touch appointment, and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences without five working days. Committed to prison for four weeks suspended for six months.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

James Hornshaw, aged 38, of Headlands Avenue, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointment. Fined £40.

Marcus Riddles, aged 19, of Saxon Avenue, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to charge GPS tag, failing to attend unpaid work appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £80.

Elliot Michael Kelly, aged 22, of Eskdale Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £166. Order varied and includes 84 hours unpaid work. Original unpaid work requirement to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad