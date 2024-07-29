WAKEFIELD REPORTS FROM THE COURTS: Man who stole £3,000 of petrol breaches community order
The following people were convicted at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.
Andrew Green, aged 46, of Belmont Street, Streethouse: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing fuel worth £3,000 from BP garage Wakefield Road, Pontefract, and failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Detention deemed served by time already spent in custody.
Jack Wilkinson, aged 33, of Westgate, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for harassment without violence, failing to surrender to custody, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with the intent of causing fear of unlawful violence, and causing criminal damage to property valued under £5,000, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments, failing to attend keep-in-touch appointment, and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences without five working days. Committed to prison for four weeks suspended for six months.
James Hornshaw, aged 38, of Headlands Avenue, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointment. Fined £40.
Marcus Riddles, aged 19, of Saxon Avenue, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to charge GPS tag, failing to attend unpaid work appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £80.
Elliot Michael Kelly, aged 22, of Eskdale Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £166. Order varied and includes 84 hours unpaid work. Original unpaid work requirement to continue.
Richard Hunter, aged 21, of Fairburn Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for two counts of failing to provide a specimen, possession of cannabis, and failing to surrender to custody, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours unpaid work.