Wakefield reports from the courts: Thief stole cheese

The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Hodgson, aged 49, of Ramsden Close, Brotherton, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £1,125.

Jordan Smith, aged 30, of Carleton Glen, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Green, aged 54, of Waterhouse Grove, Wakefield: Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order, made for burglary, theft and arson. Suspended sentence of 10 weeks suspended for 18 months imposed. Total length of sentence 23 weeks.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Reece McGarry, aged 31, of Philip Garth, Outwood, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days of failures. Community order varied and includes one-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Connor Boyle, aged 28, of Tarn Close, Castleford: Drunk and disorderly on Castleford Road, Normanton. Fined £40 and £16 surcharge.

Paul Fell, aged 44, of Bevin Close, Wakefield: Drove a Vauxhall Astra on Balne Lane, Wakefield, when over the limit for THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and two-year driving ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Goodwin, aged 47, of Hobart Close, Castleford: Breached a non-molestation order. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, twelve-month restraining order, £85 costs and £114 surcharge.

Suffren Yakoob, aged 40, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield: Stole meat and household goods worth £69.70, meat and confectionary worth £78.50, and meat and coffee worth £64.45 from Tesco, Bradford Road, Wrenthorpe, stole cheese worth £16 from One Stop, Bradford Road, Wakefield. Jailed for six weeks and told to pay £244.65 compensation.

Wayne Dodgson, aged 37, of Talbot Street, Normanton: Stole three steaks from Asda, High Street, Normanton. Six-month conditional discharge.