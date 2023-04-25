Green Tracks Enterprise, on Barnsley Road, was broken into twice in the space of a week after being targeted in January.

The not-for-profit organisation helps adults with learning difficulties grow veg.

Thieves damaged a cabin that contains little of financial value but is vital to the people who use the service.

Sharon Goulding with members of the Green Tracks community

Manager Sharon Goudling said: “It's demoralising – we're not some big corporate place. It's obvious we don't have much money – we raise money from selling veg.

"People who come here know it's their safe place and to be burgled is interfering with that. We can rationalise and cope but they are upset by it.

“Things like this make you wonder why you're doing it. We are a not-for-profit social enterprise. It really hits us hard something like this.

"The crime rate seems to be astronomical and people get away with it like it’s the Wild West.”

The damage to the building

She said it was was a blow to be burgled twice within the space of a week.

"The first time they smashed the door open stole coffee, biscuits and a few bits and pieces and they stole our delivery trolley, which was chained up outside the cabin.

“Thursday morning we arrived to find we had been targeted again. A hole had been smashed into the back of the cabin in exactly the place where the battery was that powers our solar system.

The organisation is getting back on track

"All these incidents have been unfortunately under the insurance threshold.”

But since the burglaries people have rallied round with donations to get Green Tracks up and running again.

Sharon said: “We have had some wonderful donations, lots of biscuits and also some cash, which has enabled us to replace the trolley and buy a camera.”

The burglaries mean the organisation will install CCTV.

Sharon said: "The cabin has been secured but we are still on with repairs, we have been donated some metal panels to strengthen the back of the cabin, which are hopefully going on this week.”