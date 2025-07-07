Wakefield to see ‘summer blitz’ on city centre crime

Shoppers and businesses in Wakefield will see increased police patrols as part of targeted action on town centre crime this summer.

The crackdown will see an increased officer presence in the city centre during peak times over the coming weeks, as part of a drive to deliver safer high streets.

Wakefield is among more than 500 towns and cities to sign up to the Home Secretary’s Safer Streets scheme.

These towns and cities will see extra patrols and local action to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The initiative includes stronger prevention and enforcement action by police, councils and other local partners.

Latest statistics show that shoplifting across West Yorkshire rose to over 22,000 incidents last year.

Local Police and Crime Commissioners have developed action plans with the aim of supporting town and city centres to become “vibrant places where people want to live, work, and spend time.”

The action comes as part of the government’s Plan for Change, which includes 13,000 more police personnel in neighbourhood roles over the course of this Parliament, backed by a £200m cash injection in the first year.

As a result of this investment, West Yorkshire Police is to to get an additional 100 police officers and 45 special constables this year.

In Wakefield, the number of officers and PCSOs is expected to double this year.

The initiative includes schemes to support young people by making sure there are activities for them throughout the holidays.

Simon Lightwood, MP for Wakefield and Rothwell welcomed the measures.

Simon Lightwood, MP for Wakefield and Rothwell.

He said: “This summer blitz to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in towns and cities like Wakefield will make a real difference to residents and businesses.

“We all deserve town centres and high streets free from thugs and thieves.”

Earlier this year, police and Wakefield Council set up a new anti-social behaviour task force in a bid to increase the number of visitors to the area.

It has led to an increase in city centre neighbourhood police patrols and council enforcement officers.

Plans are also in place to review public space protection orders (PSPOs) so more powers can be available to tackle aggressive begging, substance misuse and anti-social gatherings.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “High streets and town centres are the very heart of our communities.

“Residents and businesses have the right to feel safe in their towns and cities.

“But the last government left a surge in shop theft, street crime and anti-social behaviour which has left too many town and city centres feeling abandoned.

“It’s time to turn this round, that’s why I have called on police forces and councils to work together to deliver a summer blitz on town and city centre crime, to send a clear message to those people who bring misery to our towns that their crimes will no longer go unpunished.”