Wakefield VAT fraudster ordered to pay back £210,000, or face two more years behind bars

A man who was jailed for VAT fraud in Wakefield will spend an extra two years in prison if he doesn’t pay back more than £210,000 within three months.

Shaun Clark, 58, of Wellcroft Grove, Tingley, was jailed for two years and three months in September 2018 for stealing VAT, after an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

At a confiscation hearing this week at Leeds Crown Court, Clark, who ran two recruitment agencies, was ordered to repay £210,313 within three months, or spend a further two years behind bars and still owe the money.

Diccon Wood, assistant director at the Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: "Clark deliberately stole money which should be used to fund our vital public services.

"Our actions do not stop at conviction and he now has three months to pay back more than £210,000, or spend a further two years in prison and still owe the money.

"The majority of businesses are law abiding, but we will continue pursue those who think they can get away with stealing from the public purse.

"We encourage anyone with information about tax fraud to report it online, or call our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”

Clark who ran Maxim Healthcare Ltd and Iron Bridge (Yorkshire) Ltd from the same address on Bond Street, Wakefield, pocketed more than £470,000 in VAT, which should have been paid to HMRC between May 2014 and July 2016.

He admitted VAT fraud and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court in September 2018.