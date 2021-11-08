Wakefield woman faces having her dog destroyed after street attack
A woman is facing having her dogs put down after injuring a member of the public in Wakefield.
Linda Priedniece appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court where she admitted her two pets, a mother and son both of which are a crossbred border collie and Akita, were dangerously out of control.
It happened on Marsland Street on October 4 last year, and a male was left injured.
Priedniece, of Park Lodge Lane, Wakefield, initially denied the charge but later changed her plea to guilty.
The court was told it was the third time in 18 months that one of the dogs, named Betty, had demonstrated aggressive behaviour towards a member of the public.
Priedniece, 51, was given a community order with a six-week curfew to remain at home between the hours of 11pm and 7am, daily.
She was also told to pay £500 compensation and £85 costs.
She was told Betty will be destroyed unless she made an appeal against the decision within 21 days.
In addition, she was told the other dog, Otto Tiger, must be kept on a lead and wear a muzzle outdoors at all times or also face being put down.