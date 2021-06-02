Do you recognise anyone?

Wanted: 17 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.

By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 2:49 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 2:50 pm

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses: If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

1. Theft

Offence Date 16/03/2021 Photo reference WD2670.

Buy photo

2. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 22/04/2021 Photo reference WD2671

Buy photo

3. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 17/05/2021 Photo reference WD2672

Buy photo

4. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 18/05/2021 Photo reference WD2673

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 5