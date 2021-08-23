Wanted: 21 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses: If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
1. Burglary
Offence Date 19/08/2021 Photo reference WD2842
Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. Theft From Shop
Offence Date 18/08/2021 Photo reference WD2841
3. Deception / Fraud
Offence Date 30/07/2021 Photo reference WD2840
4. Deception / Fraud
Offence Date 30/07/2021 Photo reference WD2839