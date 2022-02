An appeal was circulated on January 25 for Ashley Atkinson, 34, who police wanted to speak to in connection with an assault in the city.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has now been arrested and is currently in custody.

West Yorkshire Police issued their thanks to everyone who shared the appeal.