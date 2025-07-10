Wanted: Man wanted for burglary offences in Knottingley
Police are appealing for information to trace Mark Vincent, who is wanted for burglary offences in the Knottingley area.
Extensive enquiries have been carried out to find Vincent and now officers are requesting the public’s help to locate him.
He is described as 5ft 9ins tall and of proportionate build.
He has links to the Knottingley area and Castleford.
Anyone with information which may help is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101, or use the Live Chat option here quoting crime reference 13250293548.
Information can always be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.