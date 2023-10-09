Wanted: Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with robbery and burglary

News you can trust since 1852
Have you seen Daniel Ruckledge?
By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read
Police in Wakefield would like to speak with him about robbery and burglary offences.

Ruckledge is 38 and from Pontefract.

He is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall, of proportionate build and has tattoos of names on both arms and wrists.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate Ruckledge and if you can assist in locating him then please contact police in Wakefield on 101, quoting reference 13230539773.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.