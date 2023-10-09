Wanted: Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with robbery and burglary

Have you seen Daniel Ruckledge?

Police in Wakefield would like to speak with him about robbery and burglary offences.

Ruckledge is 38 and from Pontefract.

He is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall, of proportionate build and has tattoos of names on both arms and wrists.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing to locate Ruckledge and if you can assist in locating him then please contact police in Wakefield on 101, quoting reference 13230539773.