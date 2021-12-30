Wanted: Police search for man wanted in connection with sexual offence

Usman Ali, who is believed to be 31, also goes by the name Usman Zia and has also been known as ‘Sharnie’.

He has links to Essex, Manchester, Buckingham, the West Midlands, Surrey, Reading, Cambridgeshire, West Yorkshire and London.

Police believe he may most likely be working in fast food outlets or restaurants.

If you recognise him or have any information about where he is, you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote crime reference 42/102802/19.