Wanted sex offender could be living in his Ford Fiesta in Wakefield

Lee Michaels is wanted on recall to prison having served part of a sentence for a serious sexual offence.

The 36-year-old, who also goes by the name of Lee Beazley, was released on licence in June last year.

He is now wanted on recall after breaching the terms of his release.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michaels is wanted by police.

He is described as being about five feet nine inches tall and of slim build.

He speaks with a North East accent and has ‘Lee’ tattooed on his right arm and a Bulldog tattooed on his back.

He is believed to be of no fixed abode, but has links to the WF1 area of Wakefield.

It is possible he may be sleeping in a ‘12’ plate black Ford Fiesta.