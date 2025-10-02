Warning after increase in reports of cold callers across Wakefield

By Leanne Clarke
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
Police are warning people across the district after seeing an increase in reports of cold callers.

Officers say they have been made aware of reports of people at homes, without prior notice or appointment, attempting to sell goods or services.

PC Emmett from the Wakefield district crime team is urging residents to follow this advice and not to open their doors to strangers.

Use a door chain or spyhole to see who’s there. If you don’t recognise them or weren’t expecting anyone, it’s okay not to answer.

Ask for ID

Genuine callers will carry official identification. Ask to see it and take your time to verify it. Don’t let anyone pressure you.

Never share personal information

Don’t give out details like your name, phone number, or whether you live alone.

Don’t be rushed

Cold callers often use urgency to pressure people into making quick decisions. Take your time and say you’ll think about it.

Say no politely but firmly

You’re not obligated to engage. A simple “No thank you” and closing the door is enough.

Report suspicious activity If someone seems suspicious or refuses to leave, contact your local police on 999 (in the case of emergency) or 101 or report it to Crimestoppers anonymously.

