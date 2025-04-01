Warning after spate of theft from cars in Normanton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield police are investigating following a number of thefts from cars in Normanton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valuables were stolen from vehicles on Gilcar Street, The Paddock, Hawthorne Road, Shakespeare Avenue, Cemetery Road, High Street and Manor Court, Normanton between Thursday, March 27 and Sunday, March 30.

All the vehicles were left unlocked.

Four of the vehicles contained bank cards which were stolen and then used to make fraudulent transactions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offences can take place anywhere, in a car park, at the side of the road or on your driveway.

Other items stolen included Airpods, cash, wallet, sunglasses, driving licence, handbag and a jacket.

Two suspects have been arrested and investigations are currently ongoing.

A number of stolen items have been recovered by officers anyone that is a victim of vehicle crime in Normanton is urged to come forward and report.

The latest thefts come just two weeks after reports of thefts in the Cypress Road, Oak Way, Alder Crescent, Market Street, St Michaels Green and Oakmont Close areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please remember to remove all your valuables, however small, from view. Always double check that you have locked your vehicle by trying the door handle.

Offences can take place anywhere, in a car park, at the side of the road or on your driveway.