Warning after spate of theft from cars in Normanton
Valuables were stolen from vehicles on Gilcar Street, The Paddock, Hawthorne Road, Shakespeare Avenue, Cemetery Road, High Street and Manor Court, Normanton between Thursday, March 27 and Sunday, March 30.
All the vehicles were left unlocked.
Four of the vehicles contained bank cards which were stolen and then used to make fraudulent transactions.
Other items stolen included Airpods, cash, wallet, sunglasses, driving licence, handbag and a jacket.
Two suspects have been arrested and investigations are currently ongoing.
A number of stolen items have been recovered by officers anyone that is a victim of vehicle crime in Normanton is urged to come forward and report.
The latest thefts come just two weeks after reports of thefts in the Cypress Road, Oak Way, Alder Crescent, Market Street, St Michaels Green and Oakmont Close areas.
Please remember to remove all your valuables, however small, from view. Always double check that you have locked your vehicle by trying the door handle.
Offences can take place anywhere, in a car park, at the side of the road or on your driveway.