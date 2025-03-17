Warning after spate of thefts from cars in Normanton

Wakefield police are investigating following a number of thefts from cars in Normanton.

Valuables were stolen from a number of vehicles in the early hours of Thursday, March 13 on Cypress Road, Oak Way, Alder Crescent, Market Street, St Michaels Green and Oakmont Close.

Items include a laptop, schoolbag, passport, debit cards, Airpods and a wallet.

The debit card was then used at a nearby petrol station where a number of transactions were made.

The majority of the vehicles had been left unlocked.

Local officers are conducting inquiries and the investigations are ongoing.

They are reminding people to remove all valuables, however small, from view or place them in the boot when leaving your vehicles.

Always double check that you have locked your vehicle by trying the door handle.

Vehicles with unfolded electric wing mirrors could indicate that it has been left unlocked. Car thieves are known to look out for vehicles with wing mirrors sticking out.

Offences can take place anywhere, in a car park, at the side of the road or on your driveway.

As always, if you see anyone acting in a suspicious manner or witness a crime taking place, please contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 (in an emergency).

Alternatively a crime can be reported via the West Yorkshire Police website.