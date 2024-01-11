Warning as car thieves target Ford Fiestas across Wakefield

Police in Wakefield are warning car owners to be on their guard following an incease of thefts of Ford Fiestas across the district.

The latest theft took place at Westgate Retail Park on Ings Road, Wakefield on Tuesday afternoon between 2.20pm and 2.50pm.

The vehicle was stolen without the keys.

There has been an increase in the theft of Ford fiestas across the district with thieves targeting Wrenthorpe and Alverthorpe on Wednesday, January 3.

West Yorkshire Police are urging owners to protect their vehicles by considering immobilisers, which require drivers to input a short code or sequence of buttons in the vehicle to unlock and operate the vehicle. adding extra locks and alarms, which can deter thieves from even attempting to steal your vehicle. a steering wheel lock and/or installing a tracking device.