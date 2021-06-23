Warning: Don't fall for Covid vaccine passport scam

Action Fraud and Neighbourhood Watch Network say they have been made aware of a scam email that purports to be from the NHS and informs recipeints that they can apply for their 'Digital Coronavirus Passport'.

Clicking on the link within the email takes you to a convincing, but fake, NHS website that asks for personal and payment details - for an admin fee.

The website has since been taken down, but in case similar emails/websites people are being urged to be on their guard and spread the word.

Clicking on the link within the email takes you to a convincing, but fake, NHS website that asks for personal and payment details - for an admin fee. (NWN)

Your vaccination status is obtained FREE through the NHS App, website or by calling the NHS on 119.