Warning to flytippers after six vehicles seized and crushed after being caught dumping waste illegally

Wakefield Council is warning flytippers that their actions will not be tolerated after one was fined more than £5,500 and had his vehicle crushed.

Since January 2023, six vehicles have been seized and crushed after being caught dumping waste illegally.

In one case, a 28-year-old from Wakefield pleaded guilty to fly-tipping offences at Kirklees Magistrates Court following investigations by council officers.

Following proactive patrols in the Stanley area, waste was found dumped on land off Newmarket Lane.

Foytippers are being warned by Wakefield Council. (generic photo)

A test purchase by council officers led to more waste collected by the man being fly-tipped on the border with Leeds.

Members of the public also reported more waste dumped on Princess Street, Wakefield.

The vehicle used in each offence was owned by the same man, who does not have a waste carriers’ licence.

In court, he was fined £1,386 and a victim surcharge of £554. He was also ordered to pay costs of £3,495.03 to cover investigation time and legal costs, totalling £5,435.03.

Wakefield Council were also successful in applying for a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

The flytipper did not contest the seizure of his vehicle at court and therefore it was crushed.

Coun Jack Hemingway said: “We hope this sends a clear message to anyone thinking about fly-tipping in the Wakefield district. It will not be tolerated.

“We urge all residents to ensure that they are using registered waste collectors to get rid of their rubbish. Always ask, record and keep information on anyone you are using to dispose of your waste.

“There is no reason for anyone to dispose of waste illegally and cause fly-tipping. Anyone who does so may face legal action.”