Warning to learner drivers as lesson and test fraud more than doubles

The number of learner drivers who have fallen victim to offers of fake driving lessons and tests has more than doubled since last year, according to new data.

TSB has revealed a sharp spike in fraudsters targeting learner drivers, as losses to those hopeful of getting behind the wheel have more than doubled – 211% – over the last year.

The bank says its customer data found that fraudsters are increasingly using social media platforms to advertise driving lessons and tests that don’t exist – leaving young people, parents and new drivers out of pocket.

Just last week reports emerged of backlogs to booking driving tests, which could be fuelling a rise in the test scam element of this type of fraud, as learners aim to secure, or fast track a test.

The average loss for a scammed learner driver is currently £244, and although this is smaller than other types of fraud, it can hit younger people disproportionately hard.

TSB found that almost every recorded scam was carried out via a social media platform2 – with Facebook accounting for over half (56%) of all driving lesson and test fraud losses; followed by Instagram (9%), Snapchat (9%), TikTok (8%), and WhatsApp (8%).

One such scam saw an individual pay £500 for 20 lessons up front via TikTok only for contact to dry up once the payment was made.

On Facebook, a customer responded to a post promising a fast-tracked driving test and tried to pay £100, which TSB blocked and confirmed it was fraud.

Fake DVSA websites have also been created as part of the sting – with several customers paying £350 for a test, having been contacted with the offer on WhatsApp, only to be blocked once the payment was made.

Alex Robinson, Head of Fraud Analytics, TSB, said: “Fraudsters have really upped their attempts to target learner drivers – with offers of driving lessons and fast-tracked tests that simply don’t exist.

“Almost all of these scams start from social media platforms – so we’d advise only paying for a service if you can verify it first, and stick to official routes when booking your exam. Don’t let a fraudster put the brakes on learning to drive.”

A DVSA spokesperson said: "TSB's data shows that there is a serious and growing problem with this type of fraud.

“These accounts and sites are recognised scams that attempt to obtain payment or personal information and are not connected to DVSA.

“We take all allegations about test fraud extremely seriously and fully investigate reports of any individuals who attempt to circumvent the testing process.“We urge people to

report any suspicious social media accounts offering driving services to the relevant social media network."