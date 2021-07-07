Officers seized the sweets from two industrial buildings in Horbury, Wakefield on Thursday, July 1.

The 'Calibo' brand edibles are made to look like real sweets on the market.

However, the ones fund by police are infused with cannabis.

Police have issued a warning to parents after drug-laced sweets were seized during a police raid. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

During the raid, officers found a large amount of sweets which had been infused with cannabis, sweets waiting to be infused as well as professional packaging machines, extensive packaging, a large quantity of cash and cannabis.

Another raid was carried out in Wrenthorpe on Monday, July 5, where more cannabis laced sweets were found.

Four people have been arrested.

They have been bailed.

West Yorkshire Police are now warning parents to be vigilant as children could mistake these for normal sweets.

DS Heather Shearer said: “Over the past few days we have executed a number of warrants which have resulted in significant seizures of cannabis-laced sweets in the area.

“As with all illegal drugs, what we have seized could be potentially dangerous, particularly if taken by children, especially as they could easily be mistaken for normal sweets.

“I would urge parents and teenagers to be vigilant and if they are concerned or have any further information to contact the police.

“We would also like to reassure residents that we take all offences involving drugs and production very seriously and through the proactive work carried out over the past few days, we have taken a significant amount of drugs off the streets of Wakefield.”

Enquiries are ongoing.